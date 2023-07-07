 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing a very ‘professionally bruising chapter’

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently struggling with one of the “most professionally bruising chapters.”

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and thoughts.

According to a report by News.com.au she admitted, “With Harry and Meghan in the midst of one of their most professionally bruising chapters since they decided to have a crack at this career whatsit, what is marked is the growing chorus of anti-Sussex voices – and the silence coming from the big names formerly associated with them.”

“(Turns out the Sussexes are as adept at coming up with and executing great content as Prince Andrew was at choosing his friends. Will they be Duke and Duchess of One Hit Wonders?)”

Before concluding she also admitted, “If there had ever been a time that one might hope to hear from a few famous Sussex allies it is in the last week, which has seen the rip cord pulled on their Spotify deal, the Wall Street Journal label them as 'flops' and Netflix reportedly 'unlikely to renew' their contract.”

