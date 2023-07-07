 
menu menu menu

Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Josie Gibson is getting big opportunities!

Gibson has reportedly found herself at the centre of a bidding war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here as This Morning presenter, 38, is said to be in talks with bosses for both the BBC dance show and ITV's jungle reality series.

Josie, who found fame on Big Brother back in 2010, has had an increased presence on This Morning since Phillip Schofield left the show.

She notably served as Holly Willoughby's first co-host when she returned to the show following the controversy over Phillip's affair with a younger male colleague.

A source told The Sun: 'Right now, she's one of the fastest rising stars of morning telly and she has proven incredibly popular with This Morning viewers.

'Obviously, she already knows a lot of the executives at ITV and it makes sense for the channel to recruit in-house for their biggest, most-watched reality show of the year.

The source added it would be 'inspirational' to viewers to watch Josie on a new fitness journey given her previous weight loss.

Josie won Big Brother in 2010 with 77.5% of the public vote; the highest percentage for a winner of the show.

She made appearances on numerous TV shows over the years before joining This Morning in 2019 as a relief presenter and roving reporter.


More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William photos from King Charles Scottish coronation

Holly Willoughby reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William photos from King Charles Scottish coronation
Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio video

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify video

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours video

Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight
Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of

Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of "Fast Car" soars to number one on country charts
Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week video

Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week
Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie

Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie
Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention
Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions video

Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions
Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep
Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry
Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’

Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’
Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho
Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’
Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours video

Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours
Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand video

Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand