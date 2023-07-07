Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'

Josie Gibson is getting big opportunities!

Gibson has reportedly found herself at the centre of a bidding war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here as This Morning presenter, 38, is said to be in talks with bosses for both the BBC dance show and ITV's jungle reality series.

Josie, who found fame on Big Brother back in 2010, has had an increased presence on This Morning since Phillip Schofield left the show.

She notably served as Holly Willoughby's first co-host when she returned to the show following the controversy over Phillip's affair with a younger male colleague.

A source told The Sun: 'Right now, she's one of the fastest rising stars of morning telly and she has proven incredibly popular with This Morning viewers.

'Obviously, she already knows a lot of the executives at ITV and it makes sense for the channel to recruit in-house for their biggest, most-watched reality show of the year.

The source added it would be 'inspirational' to viewers to watch Josie on a new fitness journey given her previous weight loss.

Josie won Big Brother in 2010 with 77.5% of the public vote; the highest percentage for a winner of the show.

She made appearances on numerous TV shows over the years before joining This Morning in 2019 as a relief presenter and roving reporter.



