Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Experts warn Meghan Markle is starting to feel ‘utterly and completely humiliated’.

An inside source that is well-placed among Harry and Meghan’s social circle made these admissions.

The insider in question started the entire conversation off by saying, “Meghan is distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways.”

According to a report by Express UK, the insider claimed, “She can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labelled 'grifters' is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all-time low – it’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity.”

Before concluding the insider even went as far as to say, “Her team have warned her that there’s no future' with Harry and that she needs to start working on her individual projects rather than being seen as one half of 'Brand Sussex'.”

