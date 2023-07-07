 
Prince William likely to break centuries-old royal tradition close to King Charles heart

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2023

Prince William likely to break centuries-old royal tradition close to King Charles heart

Prince of Wales Prince William is seemingly set to break centuries-old royal tradition, close to his father King Charles heart in Scotland.

According to a report by Express UK, Kate Middleton’s husband looks likely to ditch the tradition followed by the men of the Royal Family.

The royal tradition is also loved by King Charles and most recently the monarch wore the traditional Scottish dress during his visit to Kinneil House in Bo'ness to mark a week of celebrations before his second coronation.

King Charles has been pictured wearing the kilt on several occasions, following in the footsteps of his father Prince Philip.

The publication reported British royal family’s men typically wear kilts when they are in Scotland marking a centuries-old tradition.

However, heir to throne Prince William is not keen on airing his legs.

The royal tradition dates back to Queen Victoria's reign.

