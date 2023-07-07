Karen Allen 'disappointed' by smaller role in latest Indiana Jones film (2023 Invision)

Indiana Jones star Karen Allen is said to have wished for a bigger role in the last film of the franchise.

The actress was grateful for the opportunity to appear in the movie but wished that her final blow for the franchise with Harrison Ford could have been a little bigger than what the audience saw.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Allen revealed that the story of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was changed after former director of the franchise Steven Spielberg stepped down.

She lamented not having the opportunity to go through scripts when Steven hadn't backed down from directing the movie, reports Fox News.

Allen told the publication, "I knew James Mangold had hired new writers and that there was going to be a whole new approach with a new director and new writers, but I was really going into the unknown."

'I was disappointed after going through the script of the movie. I was hoping to get the bigger role and that was not the direction they decided to go.'

The real-life reunion of Ford and Allen was as short as her role in the movie due to Ford's busy schedule.

"To feel our way back into the characters, we had a nice conversation," Allen added.

Allen revealed that at the end of production of 4th installment of the movie, there was talk of the fifth and final movie, and 'I knew that I'll be in it.'