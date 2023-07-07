Steve-O detained by police after jumping off Tower Bridge

Steve-O was detained by police after jumping off Tower Bridge ROBIN MARCHANT/GETTY IMAGES FOR TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL

Actor Steve-O has recently landed in trouble after jumping off Tower Bridge for his latest stunt.

The Jackass star, known for his fearless stunts is living up to his reputation and is currently in the UK for filming his third comedy special.

TMZ reports that the superstar pulled his latest stunt in front of a crown which can be seen shouting in surprise in the video shared by the publication.

The 49-year-old jumped into River Thames from Tower Bridge with a union jack umbrella in his hand.

As the video proceeds, police can be seen waiting for him to get back to safety and put his shirt back on to take him into custody. He was released shortly after.

He said that police were worried that his stunt could inspire others to jump off the historical bridge and people can get hurt or potentially die in the process, reports Metro.

It wasn't the first stunt he pulled out in the UK as Steve revealed that he had also jumped off the double-decker bus in London, adding that it was actually harder to land than his Tower Bridge jump, mainly because hitting concrete after a jump is harder than hitting the water.

The comedian is currently on his Bucket List Tour's UK leg.

Steve said, "This UK tour is so much fun, I could not be more thrilled to be tapping y Bucket List special in London."