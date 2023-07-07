 
menu menu menu

WATCH: Thousands set new world dance record in music festival

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Thousands of people came together and paid tribute to the late singer Tina Tuner at Australia’s music festival Big Red Bash held in a remote area of Birdsville Queensland Thursday morning while dancing to her song Nutbush City Limits.

Nearly 6,000 people participated and performed for five minutes, setting up a new world record for the largest Nutbush dance in the world, as adjudicated by the Australian Book of Records.

The song Nutbush is regarded as Australia’s unofficial national dance and is often performed in schools, weddings and large gatherings.

While performing, the participants raised almost $90,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors.

A video shot by drone camera showed people in a variety of dresses busy crisscrossing, twisting and kicking in time to the beat below the Big Red sand dune on the edge of the Simpson desert.

The legendary singer Tina Turner died at the age of 83 in May this year.

Jenni Denniss, 56 a participant said: “I found this dress in an op shop in Mitchell on the way out here and I thought "that's bloody perfect.”

“My earliest memory of doing the nutbush was in primary school 50 years ago. It's an iconic Australian dance — we do it at every school social, every wedding, 21st — everyone will get up and dance when it comes on in a pub.”

“What better place to do an iconic dance than at an iconic location here in front of Big Red,” she said.

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Mexican mayor kisses his crocodile bride with snout tied shut

WATCH: Mexican mayor kisses his crocodile bride with snout tied shut
WATCH: Young boy toys with tail of 12-foot-long king cobra video

WATCH: Young boy toys with tail of 12-foot-long king cobra
WATCH: Burning man sets record by running 100 metres in 17 seconds video

WATCH: Burning man sets record by running 100 metres in 17 seconds

‘Neglected’ elephant returns to Thailand after fight

‘Neglected’ elephant returns to Thailand after fight
Tunnel turned into Loo Garden by UK company to save River Thames

Tunnel turned into Loo Garden by UK company to save River Thames
Doesn't happen every day: WhatsApp group feud lands in court

Doesn't happen every day: WhatsApp group feud lands in court
WATCH: 'World's lowest car' leaves internet astounded video

WATCH: 'World's lowest car' leaves internet astounded
New study suggests human ancestors lived with dinosaurs for short time

New study suggests human ancestors lived with dinosaurs for short time

Hajj tribute: UAE astronaut snaps awestriking pics of Kaaba from space

Hajj tribute: UAE astronaut snaps awestriking pics of Kaaba from space
WATCH: Bottle pours wine into glass in Bordeaux nightsky. Not fireworks video

WATCH: Bottle pours wine into glass in Bordeaux nightsky. Not fireworks
Teenager lives to tell how he survived alligator deathroll in Florida

Teenager lives to tell how he survived alligator deathroll in Florida
WATCH: Pasco County mission rescues stuck horse 'Mo' from swimming pool video

WATCH: Pasco County mission rescues stuck horse 'Mo' from swimming pool
WATCH: Runaway bull enters restaurant in Karachi video

WATCH: Runaway bull enters restaurant in Karachi
British ufologist snaps photos of 'alien' saucer, believes 'we're not alone'

British ufologist snaps photos of 'alien' saucer, believes 'we're not alone'
Scooter: Winner of world's ugliest dog contest is cuteness overload for owner

Scooter: Winner of world's ugliest dog contest is cuteness overload for owner
WATCH: Ding dong bell, leopard in the well. Who helped it out? video

WATCH: Ding dong bell, leopard in the well. Who helped it out?
Orcas attack ocean race boats in terrifying encounter near Gibraltar

Orcas attack ocean race boats in terrifying encounter near Gibraltar
Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk agree to hold cage fight

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk agree to hold cage fight