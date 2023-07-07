 
‘The Boys’ star Jack Quaid gets candid on growing up in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Jack Quaid reflects on his childhood in Hollywood with star parents Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid
Given that Jack Quaid's parents are Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, it's probable that his childhood was quite extraordinary. Being an actor himself, he not only spent ample time on movie sets but also enjoyed watching movies and cartoons at home.

Speaking to People, he said, “I grew up with friends who also had parents in the industry, so it didn't really feel different. But then you grow up, and you realize that's a pretty unique thing, that not one but two of your parents are actors. You don't realize that things are slightly abnormal until later.”

At the age of 31, Jack Quaid attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica, which boasts a notable alumni list including Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zooey Deschanel, and Jack Black. While there, he served as the president of the Bad Movie Club.

After spending three years at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Quaid dropped out. He made his onscreen debut in 2012 as Marvel, a competitive tribute from the wealthy District 1, in the movie The Hunger Games.

Since his debut in The Hunger Games, Jack Quaid has become a well-known actor.

He has appeared in several notable roles, including as the likable Hughie Campbell, who becomes a renegade supe, in Prime Video's The Boys, and as the ambitious Ensign Brad Boimler in Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Recently, Quaid voiced the character of Clark Kent in the animated show My Adventures with Superman, which debuted on Adult Swim and Max earlier this week.

