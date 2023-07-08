 
menu menu menu

Dutch govt collapses over migration row, uncertainty ahead

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

New elections expected as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to call fresh elections soon. AFP/File
New elections expected as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to call fresh elections soon. AFP/File

The Dutch government has collapsed as a result of a disagreement among coalition parties over immigration policies, paving the way for new elections in the autumn. 

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party sought to limit the number of asylum seekers entering the country, but this proposal divided the four-party coalition. The crisis reached a tipping point when the small Christian Union and liberal D66 parties refused to support the plan. After failed talks, Rutte is expected to offer his resignation to Dutch King Willem-Alexander.

"It's a sad day... We have talked for a long time, but we have failed to reach an agreement," said Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

Rutte's aim was to tighten restrictions on family reunification for asylum seekers following a scandal involving overcrowded migration centres last year. However, the Christian Union strongly opposed capping the number of relatives of war refugees entering the country at 200 per month. Despite attempts at compromise, the government's collapse became inevitable.

A concerned crowd gathered outside the government buildings in The Hague, expressing worry about the future cabinet and hoping for improvements in asylum policies. 

Rutte's previous government faced criticism and resigned in 2021 due to a child benefits scandal, while in 2017, he faced backlash for shifting to the right to prevent the rise of far-right leader Geert Wilders.

The upcoming elections in the Netherlands promise to be contentious, with the rise of right-wing parties and the success of an environmentalist party in recent senate elections. 

Rutte, Europe's second-longest-serving leader, is expected to lead his VVD party in the elections. The collapse of the coalition government highlights the deep divisions and challenges surrounding immigration policies in the Netherlands.

More From World:

At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York

At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York
PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site
Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom

Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom
Six killed in fire at Italian retirement home

Six killed in fire at Italian retirement home
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says 'impossible to part ways with China'

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says 'impossible to part ways with China'
Gujarat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction

Gujarat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction
Shocking disclosure about OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush

Shocking disclosure about OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush
Sweden mulls banning Quran desecration: minister

Sweden mulls banning Quran desecration: minister
US condemns brutal attack on Russian journalist, lawyer in Chechnya

US condemns brutal attack on Russian journalist, lawyer in Chechnya
Russian jets harass US drone again in Syria, US-Russia friction rises

Russian jets harass US drone again in Syria, US-Russia friction rises
Trump's aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago cocuments case

Trump's aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago cocuments case
Threads: Instagram's answer to Twitter, explained

Threads: Instagram's answer to Twitter, explained
Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

Titan sub operator announces suspending all operations

Titan sub operator announces suspending all operations
Two firefighters dead, five injured in cargo fire at New Jersey port

Two firefighters dead, five injured in cargo fire at New Jersey port
Iran ‘forcibly seizes’ commercial vessel in Gulf

Iran ‘forcibly seizes’ commercial vessel in Gulf
MrBeast sets Threads app record with most followers on launch day

MrBeast sets Threads app record with most followers on launch day