Kate Hudson explores London with fiancé Danny Fujikawa and friends

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Kate Hudson and her loved ones are enjoying a delightful vacation in England, which she considers her "home away from home." 

The 44-year-old actress was spotted taking a leisurely summer walk in London on Friday, accompanied by her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and fashion designer Stella McCartney along with her husband Alasdhair Willis. 

The two couples continued their enjoyable evening with a bike ride through the upscale neighborhood of Notting Hill. As they strolled together, all four individuals were seen engrossed in their phones.

Hudson donned a lovely long yellow and white loose-fitting dress paired with brown western boots, while the 51-year-old McCartney opted for a grungier appearance, sporting a gray long-sleeve jumpsuit and sneakers. Both Fujikawa, 37, and Willis chose casual black-and-white ensembles. Fujikawa wore a polo shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes, while Willis sported an Adidas zip-up jacket, sports shorts, and sneakers.

Documenting her time in the United Kingdom, the star of "The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" has been actively sharing a collection of images and videos on Instagram, showcasing her family's exciting adventures. 

Alongside the post, she captioned, "England lately GB #homeawayfromhome."

