 
menu menu menu

Crown star Claire Foy finds new man in life, spotted with musician Charlie Cunningham

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Crown star Claire Foy finds new man in life, spotted with musician Charlie Cunningham
Crown star Claire Foy finds new man in life, spotted with musician Charlie Cunningham

The Crown star Claire Foy appears to have found her prince at last in the lofty shape of the musician Charlie Cunningham.

She has led a single life since splitting from her husband five years ago.

The pair were spotted hand in hand, and looking close as they strolled around Notting Hill in west London on a shopping trip this week.

Ms Foy, 39, was dressed simply in a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, a mauve cardigan and natural-coloured Birkenstocks, finished off with a £375 straw and leather handbag by French fashion label Jacquemus.

Cunningham, 38, matched her for restraint in black jeans, a sweatshirt and Doc Martens boots. The couple were later seen clutching several paper shopping bags.

While Ms Foy is reportedly worth £5 million following her role as the late Queen in the Netflix drama, Cunningham has told how he had to work in bars in Oxford as he strived to make it as a musician.

It is the first time Ms Foy is known to have been in relationship since she announced her separation from History Boys actor Stephen Campbell Moore – father of her seven-year-old daughter Ivy-Rose – in 2018.

She was linked to her Crown co-star Matt Smith, but despite being pictured laughing together on multiple occasions, it is thought their friendship didn’t go as far as romance.

Ms Foy and Campbell Moore, 43, announced their split in February 2018 after seven years of being together.

More From Entertainment:

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state

Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state
DC Studios' 'Superman: Legacy' to focus on Superman's civilian identity

DC Studios' 'Superman: Legacy' to focus on Superman's civilian identity