Crown star Claire Foy finds new man in life, spotted with musician Charlie Cunningham

The Crown star Claire Foy appears to have found her prince at last in the lofty shape of the musician Charlie Cunningham.

She has led a single life since splitting from her husband five years ago.



The pair were spotted hand in hand, and looking close as they strolled around Notting Hill in west London on a shopping trip this week.

Ms Foy, 39, was dressed simply in a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, a mauve cardigan and natural-coloured Birkenstocks, finished off with a £375 straw and leather handbag by French fashion label Jacquemus.

Cunningham, 38, matched her for restraint in black jeans, a sweatshirt and Doc Martens boots. The couple were later seen clutching several paper shopping bags.

While Ms Foy is reportedly worth £5 million following her role as the late Queen in the Netflix drama, Cunningham has told how he had to work in bars in Oxford as he strived to make it as a musician.

It is the first time Ms Foy is known to have been in relationship since she announced her separation from History Boys actor Stephen Campbell Moore – father of her seven-year-old daughter Ivy-Rose – in 2018.

She was linked to her Crown co-star Matt Smith, but despite being pictured laughing together on multiple occasions, it is thought their friendship didn’t go as far as romance.

Ms Foy and Campbell Moore, 43, announced their split in February 2018 after seven years of being together.