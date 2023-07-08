The Weeknd turns heads with eye-catching look as he kicks off After Hours Til Dawn tour

The Weeknd turned heads with his eye-catching look in a bold silver face mask in London on Friday evening as he kicked off his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

The singer, 33, wowed in the mirrored headpiece which he donned over a white head cap while taking to the stage at London Stadium.

He rocked a cargo cream waistcoat which he teamed with coordinated trousers as he performed his hits for the jam-packed crowd.

The Blinding Lights singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, kept comfy in a pair of white boots and opted for a matching long jacket.

The Grammy winner completed his performance outfit by accessorizing with a dazzling stud earring.

During the evening he removed the dramatic mask holding it high in the air for his fans to see.

Kicking off the second leg of his Europe and Latin America tour in London, the Save Your Tears singer seemed in high spirits as he put on an incredible show.

It comes as the Canadian musician reflected on the 'bumpy' journey of his controversial HBO show The Idol after HBO aired the season's last episode on Sunday.