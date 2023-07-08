Lauren Goodger mourns one-year anniversary of traumatic loss of her daughter

Lauren Goodger mourns one-year anniversary of the traumatic loss of her daughter Credit: BackGrid

Lauren Goodger, former TOWIE star, solemnly commemorated the heart-wrenching first anniversary of her traumatic loss. The actress lost her daughter Lorena during childbirth a year ago.

Lauren revealed that she has been on autopilot since the death of her second child.

The 36-year-old star gave birth to Lorena in July with two knots in the newborn's umbilical cord tied to her own neck. Unfortunately, she passed away shortly despite the efforts of 10 doctors who tried to save her, reports Daily Mail.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Laured said, "I can't believe it's been a year. It feels like it happened a few months ago, it's only just sinking now. It didn't sink in for ages and I don't think it fully has hit me at all."

The trauma of the death of her daughter still haunts her.

On the day of Lorena's funeral, her ex Charles Drury was charged by police with assaulting Lauren.

Her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean died in a horror car accident in Turkey last July.

Talking about the series of these traumatic events, she said: 'I wasn't able to concentrate on the most important thing that happened due to a series of events.'

Lauren has a 23-month-old daughter, Larose. She told that it upsets her that Larose is missing out on having a sister.

Last month, the devoted mother got a tattoo of her daughter's name with a butterfly on her arm.

She also revealed that she is open with Larose about Lorena and hopes that her firstborn will remember her sister.