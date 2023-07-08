Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for playing the blame game constantly, and acting like ‘sore losers’ who ‘refuse to self-reflect’.



Daniela Elser, a famed columnist brought forward her thoughts about the couple’s attempts to ‘stick to the blame game’.

Ms Elser started the conversation off by recapping some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s antics and said, first “Meghan tried to save feminism by making word-shaped air in the vicinity of women with much more successful careers than her own, and Harry tried to get the two greatest threats to world peace to talk about not being hugged enough as kids.”

Then came clapbacks from Spotify execs who branded the duo ‘f****** grifters’.

In response to this, Ms Elser noted, “It is at this point that most people would retreat back into the comfort and privacy of their estate the size of a boutique hotel to do a spot of self-reflection in, say, their yoga room or Japanese-style teahouse.”

“Eyes closed, their favourite whale birthing track playing, the air perfumed with organic ylang-ylang,” she referenced before adding, “you might expect a couple of adults big on self-actualising and creating the space to be their authentic, caring selves should be willing to face some hard truths. To learn. To grow.”

“And then to tediously journal about it until it was time for their next colonic” but “au contraire” because the couple is only “blaming bad luck” she added before signing off.