Who is the BBC presenter accused of paying teen £35,000 for graphic pics?

July 08, 2023

A BBC radio host has taken to social media to defend himself in the wake of reports that a BBC presenter allegedly paid a teen more than £35,000 for explicit photos.

Rylan Clark, a BBC Radio 2 broadcaster, attacked the allegations on Twitter after hearing rumours connecting his name to the case, the Mirror reported.

"Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in The Sun - that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths," he warned.

An unnamed BBC star was allegedly accused last night of paying money in exchange for the teenager's explicit photos when they were 17 years old.

The teen's mother alleges that the money was used to support her son's crack cocaine addiction, and she accuses the unidentified presenter of "destroying her son's life."

According to the BBC, the presenter in question is not scheduled to go on air any time soon, but the organisation is reportedly looking into the allegations and affirmed its commitment to treating them with the utmost seriousness.

Responding to the report, a BBC spokesperson told the Mirror: "We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them. As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

"If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop. If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes."

