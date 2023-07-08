 
menu menu menu

Two Iranian cops killed in ‘terrorist attack’ on police station

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Iranian soldiers participate in military manoeuvres at Sistan-Baluchestan province, some 50 kms east of city of Zahedan near the Pakistani border, 19 August 2006. — AFP
Iranian soldiers participate in military manoeuvres at Sistan-Baluchestan province, some 50 kms east of city of Zahedan near the Pakistani border, 19 August 2006. — AFP

At least two Iranian police officials were killed in a grenade attack on police station, official news agency IRNA quoted Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as saying in a statement on Saturday.

The incident took place in the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeast Iran.

The IRGC said in the statement that all “four terrorists” who attacked the police station in Zahedan had been killed.

Armed assailants hurled grenades to force their way into the police station, the statement said. 

Iranian security official also refused reports suggesting that the incident was a suicide attack.

Ali Reza Marhamati, the province’s deputy governor for security affairs, said that the attack began at 07:15 local time (03:45 GMT).

“Security forces managed to take control of the situation by their timely presence at the scene of the attack,” the official was quoted as saying.

He went on to say that the attackers had been neutralised before entering the police station.

Sistan-Baluchistan is one of Iran’s poorest provinces which is home to the Baluchi minority.

In May, five Iranian border guards were killed during clashes with an armed group in Saravan, southeast of Zahedan, in one of the province’s deadliest attacks in months.

State media reported at the time that the attack was carried out by “a terrorist group that was seeking to infiltrate the country” but whose members “fled the scene after suffering injuries.”

Zahedan was also the scene of protests that flared in September, with dozens of deaths, over the alleged rape of a teenage girl by a police officer.

In late May, IRNA quoted a police official, Qassem Rezaee, as saying “Taliban forces” had shot at an Iranian police station in Sistan-Baluchistan, a drought-parched region which also borders Afghanistan. The two countries have been arguing over water rights.

Iranian police did not give details of casualties in that incident but local news agency Mehr reported one Iranian border guard had been killed. Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban said one person was killed on each side.

— With additional input from AFP

More From World:

2 killed, 1 missing as oil platform catches fire in Gulf of Mexico

2 killed, 1 missing as oil platform catches fire in Gulf of Mexico
Who is the BBC presenter accused of paying teen £35,000 for graphic pics?

Who is the BBC presenter accused of paying teen £35,000 for graphic pics?
Fence-mending: 'Good cop' Janet Yellen tells China, US to be 'good climate boys'

Fence-mending: 'Good cop' Janet Yellen tells China, US to be 'good climate boys'
Apartment building collapse in Recife, Brazil, claims 8 lives

Apartment building collapse in Recife, Brazil, claims 8 lives
Banned bombs: What are cluster munitions and should Ukraine get them?

Banned bombs: What are cluster munitions and should Ukraine get them?
BBC presenter suspended amid accusations of paying teenager for explicit pics

BBC presenter suspended amid accusations of paying teenager for explicit pics
Helter Skelter: Charles Manson cult killer Leslie Van Houten likely to go free

Helter Skelter: Charles Manson cult killer Leslie Van Houten likely to go free
Tomatoes more expensive than petrol in India

Tomatoes more expensive than petrol in India
US destroys last of chemical weapons stockpile: Biden

US destroys last of chemical weapons stockpile: Biden
Erdogan to host Putin, stresses mediation role in resolving Ukraine conflict

Erdogan to host Putin, stresses mediation role in resolving Ukraine conflict
Top British TV Host suspended after paying teen £35,000 for explicit images

Top British TV Host suspended after paying teen £35,000 for explicit images
US provides cluster munitions to Ukraine in landmark move

US provides cluster munitions to Ukraine in landmark move
Dutch govt collapses over migration row, uncertainty ahead

Dutch govt collapses over migration row, uncertainty ahead
Will US provide Ukraine a controversial weapon banned by over 120 countries?

Will US provide Ukraine a controversial weapon banned by over 120 countries?
At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York

At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York
PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site
Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom

Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom