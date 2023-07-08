 
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2023

Fern Britton, former This Morning host, has shared an update about her possible return to the show along with her state of friendship with Phillip Schofield.

The pair hosted the morning show of ITV from 2003 and 2009 and were good friends until a backstage fallout resulted in Fern announcing plans to quit.

Their deteriorated friendship resurfaced when Fern revealed that she was checking on her fellow former This Morning star Eamonn Holmes, who has clearly expressed his dislike of Scholfield, reports The Mirror.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, she said that they were involved in the show and were mates back then but, they 'don't speak anymore'.

Regarding her return to the daytime show, as Phillip is gone. 

She said, "I don't think that I'd be able to turn the clock back. It wouldn't work that way. My time at This Morning was marvelous and I adored the 10 years I was there but I feel you should never look back."

Phil left the show after confessing to an affair with a male colleague when he was still married.

Fern also revealed that she was 'shooting the breeze' with Eamonn Holmes, which raised eyebrows among her following.

Despite being loved as part of the show, Fern decided against participation in the 25th or 30th-anniversary celebrations after leaving the show. 

