SpaceX launch site in Texas receives mixed response from locals

This picture shows a SpaceX's Starship rocket launching from the Texas launch site. — Reuters/File

SpaceX's launch site in Texas has proven problematic for the residents of the area near the site where Elon Musk's space agency's most powerful rocket, Starship, was controversially launched, followed by an explosion.

The explosion launched boulder-sized pieces of debris throughout the delicate ecosystem surrounding the launchpad in the wilderness on the southern tip of Texas, near the Gulf of Mexico, CNN reported.

A snowy plover, a species that has declined in the area over the past five years, was found nesting in debris from SpaceX's controversial launch of Starship.



“We’ve got a bird that’s acting really distressed,” said Justin LeClaire, a wildlife biologist. “Which likely means it has a nest out here.”

The launch tower, jutting out of Boca Chica State Park, emitted scattered debris. LeClaire, a programme worker with the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Programme, discovered seven nests among the rubble, with the birds' earth-tone eggs matching the rusted and charred remnants of the launchpad.

The snowy plovers had begun adapting and using the debris field as a new habitat, which proved to be a "scary realisation" for LeClaire.

“The little pebbles (small pieces of debris) are providing them habitat,” he said. “But as soon as this disturbance comes — (another) massive rocket launch — it’s bad news. This is interesting from a scientific perspective, but it’s almost certainly bad for these birds.”

The environmental impact of SpaceX in this corner of Texas is part of a growing debate among locals over the presence of Elon Musk’s massive company.

While some tout the potential economic boom and job opportunities that SpaceX has brought to the broader Rio Grande Valley, along with the millions of dollars that Musk has pledged to Cameron County, others fear the risk is too great.

Working-class residents feel pushed out by surging property taxes and higher home and rental prices.

“It’s a David and Goliath case,” said local activist Jim Chapman. “When you have just a handful of people taking on the FAA and SpaceX, I would not say the cards are stacked in our favor.”

An ill-fated launch

On April 20, SpaceX launched a test flight of Starship with its Super Heavy rocket booster, featuring 33 engines.

The rocket failed to light all its engines, and the spacecraft threw itself out of control, causing engineers to detonate it over the Gulf of Mexico. The launchpad disintegrated, causing debris and a grass fire in Port Isabel.

The FAA grounded SpaceX's Starship, announcing a mishap investigation to ensure public safety for future attempts. SpaceX has not taken public safety actions or submitted a mishap report for review and approval.

The company has not responded to interviews or routine inquiries from reporters in years.



Locals fear losing the area

The launch of SpaceX's spacecraft has sparked a mix of excitement and resentment among local residents in Cameron County, Texas.

Local activists have been raising awareness about the environmental and economic impacts of the space company's work as rents in Brownsville, a nearby area, have increased from $650 to $1,000 in just two years, with many struggling to afford property taxes.

Additionally, property values have also skyrocketed in Cameron County, with the median price of a home increasing 116% since SpaceX's inception in 2014.

Meanwhile, low-income households in Cameron County are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living, and Hinojosa worries about having to relocate, abandoning an area where generations of her family have lived.



Economic prosperity

Local politicians in Cameron County are fully supporting the presence of SpaceX, citing the economic benefits for the area. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., suggests that SpaceX employs about 2,000 people in the Rio Grande Valley.

An economic impact study from 2021 showed that SpaceX generated $903 million in gross economic output for the county, with $8.1 million generated in sales, property taxes, and government fees.

The study projected over $900 million in gross economic output for 2023.

Musk also pledged $30 million to the area in 2021, with $20 million going to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the city of Brownsville for downtown revitalisation. It is unclear whether all funds have been donated.

County officials are working closely with SpaceX to mitigate concerns about surging property taxes and environmental impacts. The educational impact could span generations of students who want to grow up, stay in the area, and be engineers or work in the space industry

According to CNN, local business owners, such as Barton Bickerton, who opened Hopper Haus Bar & Grill in Port Isabel, have also expressed support for SpaceX's presence in the area. They believe that SpaceX has been a boon to the local economy and see strong support for the private space programme.

However, some customers are concerned about the impact of the rocket launch on the environment. 'Save RGV,' an organisation focusing on environmental concerns, is currently involved in a lawsuit against the FAA that alleges the agency failed to do enough to mitigate or thoroughly review potential damages to the area.