Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

Drake calls out homophobic people who have problem with pink nailpaint

Canadian rapper Drake is calling out people who have mocked his recent fashion choice.

The artist raised a few eyebrows this week with his all new look with pink nails. Many users on the internet including rapper Lil Yachty poked fun at the singer.

“GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE ‘RICH FLEX,'” the Canadian rapper wrote,

“Wait is the world homophobic? Smh," he continued.

The source then quotes Yatchy saying: “woo-sah brother, your [sic] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF ‼️”

