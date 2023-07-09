 
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Jawan may also feature Sanjay Dut and Deepika Padukone in cameo roles
Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan’s prevue will be out on July 10, as per the announcement made by the makers and the superstar himself.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Khan dropped a motion poster announcing the release date of the prevue. The poster gave a blurry vision of his character amidst fire.  

"Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon. JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu", wrote Khan.

Jawan prevue will be released on July 10 at 10:30 a.m.

On the other hand, director Atlee also shared the release date of the prevue on his Twitter account.

He also shared the same motion poster and wrote: “Let the countdown for the #JawanPrevue begin! #JawanPrevueOn10July. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Jawan directed by Atlee and produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, brings the King of Bollywood alongside the extremely talented Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, reports India Today.

Reportedly, Jawan will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone in cameo roles.

