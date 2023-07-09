Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships

 
July 09, 2023

Joan Collins recently discussed her love life in a candid interview with The Times. 

At 90 years old, the former Dynasty star opened up about her past relationships, highlighting the trend of her partners often being younger than her.

When questioned about the reason behind her inclination towards younger companions, Collins offered a simple response, saying, "I don't know." She emphasized that "love has no limits," underscoring her belief in the fluidity of age in matters of the heart.

Collins, currently married to Percy Gibson, theater producer, admitted that “it takes a lot to charm me.”. Reflecting on her relationship with him, who is 32 years her junior at 58, she revealed that he managed to charm her while she was working on the play Love Letters, which he produced. Their marriage has endured for over two decades, making him her fifth husband.

In a lighthearted tone, Collins shared an amusing anecdote from their early encounter. Initially, she suspected Gibson to be gay, until he mistakenly brought her mascara instead of eyeliner when offering to make a purchase. 

Collins clarified that it was meant as a joke and expressed her fondness for humor. She said in the interview, “It was a joke. I joke. I try to joke a lot, but unfortunately a lot of people take me seriously. Of course, it was a joke.”

The Golden Globe winner also reflected on her previous marriages, which she revealed were marred by infidelity and abuse. With a touch of wryness, she remarked that her ex-husbands managed to extract money from her, with the exception of her third husband, Ron Kass, as their divorce had left her with no remaining funds.

Collins also delved into her relationship with her second husband, Anthony Newley, who fathered two of her three children: daughter Tara Newley, 59, and son Alexander Newley, 57. She also has a daughter, Katyana Kass, 51, from her marriage to Ron Kass.

