 
menu menu menu

Karan Johar leaves netizen speechless for questioning his 'sexuality'

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Karan Johar recently hosted an interactive session on Instagram Threads
Karan Johar recently hosted an interactive session on Instagram Threads 

Karan Johar recently did an Ask Karan Anything (AKA) session on the new Instagram threads, where he left a social media user speechless who questioned his sexuality.

Taking it to his Instagram thread, the ace filmmaker wrote: “AKA! Ask Karan Anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders!"

During the interactive session, one question caught everyone’s attention on the internet where a social media user asked Karan: “You are gay, right?”.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director was quick enough to respond to him. He savagely wrote: “You’re interested?”

Meanwhile, Karan, 51, was asked to share his biggest regret in life. He replied: “I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor, Sridevi ma’am."

Another fan asked in AKA session if there was going to be any collaboration between Dharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s production.

KJo added: "Ask me no secrets will tell you no lies."

On the professional front, Karan Johar is all set to release his upcoming family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28, reports Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'
Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life
Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan

Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan
Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'
'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel

'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'
Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'

Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'
Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'

Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'
Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release
Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' earns 'highest viewership' on opening day at Zee5

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' earns 'highest viewership' on opening day at Zee5
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH
Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'
'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports