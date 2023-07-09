 
menu menu menu

The royal family seems ‘dismissed or scattered’ in King Charles’ reign

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

In a bid to slim down the monarchy and weave a tight-knight group, it seem King Charles could not achieve the results he had hoped for.

According body language expert, Judi James, the royal family look like in conflict per her analysis of King Charles’ Trooping the Colour balconies and those of his late mother for Express.com.uk.

At the Trooping the Colour in 2023, Chares and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Judi described that the “composition of this ‘slimmed down’ royal balcony pose looks like a gappy smile with several teeth missing.”

The royal family seems ‘dismissed or scattered’ in King Charles’ reign

“Instead of a smaller, tighter, loyal group it looks like five factions in apparent conflict: Anne and Tim stand awkwardly at one end,” she continued. “William and Kate pose in a glittering but slightly cordoned-off family group; Charles and Camilla take all the goodwill from the crowds in the middle; Edward and Sophie try hard to create some sociable links with the Gloucester’s at the other end.”

According to the expert, “Any ‘One united family group’ vibe seems to be totally lacking.”

This year’s appearance at the royal event was also a reminder for royal fans of who else had stood there in the years gone by.

“The gaps only call to mind the people who are missing. Charles once had a mother, father, brother, son and his son’s family to mingle with,” claimed James.

“But each of the gaps now seems to tell its own tragic or murky tale. The dynasty seems to have been dismissed or scattered, leaving this tentative group that is left looking like uneasy survivors of a business cull.”

James is of the view that in the late Queen’s reign, her Trooping the Colour celebrations were always slightly more “animated and excited” but this time “nobody seems to know where to stand now and there is little in the way of mingling.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour
Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'

Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'
Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian

Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status
Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday
James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play

James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play
Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy
DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report