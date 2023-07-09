WATCH: President Biden spotted on Delaware beach, sunbathing with Jill, granddaughter

The US President Joe Biden was spotted having a family time Saturday at a beach near his home in Delaware taking a sun bath with his wife Jill Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan, as the Secret Service was keeping a close eye on the security around the president checking the beachgoers.



The Biden family seemed relaxing and roaming around the beach with Hunter Biden’s daughter talking to the people on the beach. Biden's 52-year-old son, however, was not on the family’s leisure trip.

President Biden and the First Lady of the US bought the beachfront home in 2017 for $2.7 million.

The 80-year-old President’s relaxing beach visit comes days after officials found cocaine from the White House and a scandal involving Hunter Biden.

When Biden bought the mansion, he had said that “it was the culmination of a lifelong dream."

“Throughout our careers, Jill and I have dreamed of being able to buy a place at the beach at home where we can bring the whole family,” said Biden, who was 74 when he bought it.

“We feel very lucky that we're now able to make that happen and are looking forward to spending time with our family,” Biden had said.

US President Joe Biden leaves the beach near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, July 8, 2023, as he spends the weekend at his vacation home. — AFP

The Secret Service is conducting DNA and fingerprint testing and analysis to trace who was responsible for bringing in the cocaine.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said that the substance is undergoing additional testing to determine what it is and that investigators are looking into how it entered the White House. He asserted that the DC Fire Department had evaluated the substance's safety.

"The discovery prompted an elevated security alert and a brief evacuation of the executive mansion," Guglielmi said.

Meanwhile, President Biden allegedly was not in the White House at the time. Guglielmi claimed that there was still "an investigation going on into the cause and manner" of the substance's entry into the White House.

Guglielmi declined to elaborate on the substance's or its packaging's precise location within the White House.

However, he claimed that the members of the Secret Service's Uniformed Division discovered it while making routine rounds through the structure.

A firefighter from the DC department's hazardous materials team radioed the test results at 8:49pm, saying, "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride."

Senator Ted Cruz Friday accused the White House of a "cover-up", which he said was "astonishing".

"You know, my guess is it probably isn't Hunter's," said Cruz, on an episode of his podcast, Verdict.

"I don't know that, obviously. We know that Hunter has a drug problem. We know that he has used cocaine and use crack cocaine in the past. But I doubt Hunter Biden is going in the West Wing all that often and going in that entrance all that often."

The Texas senator speculated that a “senior Biden official” was responsible.

"I think it is in all likelihood someone who works in the Biden administration, some senior Biden official, which makes the cover-up all that the more astonishing," he added while mentioning that it is "surprising the Secret Service had not yet found who was responsible."