Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Notably, Emma Laird is nearly two decades younger than the 'House of the Dragon' actor, Matt Smith

Matt Smith seems to be getting close with actress Emma Laird, 24, as he spent time with her near his home in North London outside a pub. Notably, Emma is nearly two decades younger than the House of the Dragon actor.

The pair spent several hours chatting and laughing with each other and at some point, were even seen gazing into each other’s eyes as they lounged on a picnic table. Around the time the clock struck midnight, they were spotted walking off together.

One onlooker claimed: “They were both looking in great spirits, enjoying several drinks al fresco until the late hours. They seemed to have great chemistry, and once the lights were switched off, they disappeared together.”

Watch Matt discover an assortment of American snacks below:


Emma is the newest addition to a long list of gorgeous women who have previously been linked to Matt. He has mostly been single since his split from Lily James back in December 2019 after being together for five years, although the pair have remained friends.

Before Lily, he was involved with Brazilian actress Mayana Moura, Billie Piper and model Daisy Lowe.

Not to be left out, Emma’s fame is on the rise after she made an appearance on the Apple+ show The Crowded Room, she also appeared in A Haunting In Venice from Kenneth Branagh. 

