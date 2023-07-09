 
DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

DC Comics is set to unveil an R-rated Justice League movie titled Justice League: Warworld at San Diego Comic-Con.

The event, taking place in Ballroom 20, will feature the world premiere of the project, along with a panel discussion involving the cast and filmmakers, allowing fans to ask questions.

Justice League: Warworld has been long-awaited by fans who have been calling for a similar live-action project.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, Justice League: Warworld presents a new narrative where the previously unconnected superheroes of the Justice League find themselves transported to Warworld, an arena of relentless and brutal gladiatorial combat.

To secure freedom for the entire planet, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and their allies must join forces and form an unstoppable resistance.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Jensen Ackles as Batman/Officer Wayne, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, and Darren Criss as Superman/Agent Kent.

Other notable talents involved are Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J'onn J'onzz, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as Old Man, Roger C. Cross as Machiste, Brett Dalton as Bat Lash, Trevor Duvall as Drifter, John DiMaggio as Lobo, Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul, Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, Rachel Kimsey as Mariah Romanova, David Lodge as Sheriff, Damian O'Hare as Deimos, and Teddy Sears as Warlord.

