Shooting in Cleveland, Ohio leaves 9 people injured; suspect on loose

A police officer can be seen conducting an investigation on the crime scene after a mass shooting incident in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 9, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/WKYC Channel 3

Police said Sunday morning that at least nine people suffered gunshot wounds in yet another mass shooting incident when an armed suspect started firing on a group of people and fled the scene in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Division of Police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia said that no deaths have been reported.

"Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire towards a group of people and then fled the scene," Ciaccia said in a statement.



The officers responded to the scene as they were nearby working a weekly detail around 2:30am to West 6th Street and Johnson Court for a report of multiple people shot, the statement said.

Police “arrived quickly” and provided medical aid on the scene to the injured people.

"Investigators are in the process of reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center," Ciaccia’s statement said, adding that "no additional information was immediately available."

The shooting comes just days after a series of fatal shootings that occurred during the Fourth of July celebration in Shreveport, Louisiana, leaving at least four people dead with multiple injured.

According to Shreveport Police Lt. Van Ray, two bodies were found when authorities arrived and a third person died at a hospital.

Local Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor also expressed about the Shreveport shooting telling reporters that she was "livid" and the shooting was "catastrophic, at best".

"Now we are the victim of a mass shooting in our community simply because individuals decided to come in and disrupt a good time that individuals were having," she said.

"A family event that has gone on for years in our community has been disrupted by gunfire because somebody decided to pull their guns and do this. Why, why? My other choice words cannot be articulated on camera."

There have been no arrests and the police have not yet identified the shooters.

Mass shootings incidents in US

In a separate shooting, a 14-year-old boy was killed, and injured six others were injured at a Salisbury block party within 24 hours after a gun violence incident in Texas claimed the lives of at least three people leaving multiple injured.

The shooting also come at around the same time when west of Salisbury also witnessed a drive-by shooting in which nine people were wounded including a 9-year-old.

At least 10 people were killed and 38 injured in three mass shooting incidents in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth during the July 4 holiday, authorities said, causing US President Joe Biden to reiterate lawmakers to act on firearms legislation to save innocent lives.

There have been over 340 mass shootings in the country so far in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

In Fort Worth shooting, three lives were claimed with eight injured after a local festival to mark the US Independence Day holiday, according to the police Tuesday.

Another shooting in Philadelphia Monday evening left five dead and two wounded, including a 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, both of whom were shot in the legs when a gunman in body armour carrying an AR-15 went on a killing spree on strangers, said local police.