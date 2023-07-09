 
Users can link any device with WhatsApp web via phone number

By
Tech desk

|July 09, 2023

A smartphone with a displayed WhatsApp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. — Reuters
Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that would allow users to link their account to WhatsApp web by using their phone number, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the new update is being released through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.14.18. 

The new feature, called link with phone number, is available to some beta testers and will be released to more people in the coming days. However, some users may be able to use the feature by installing certain previous versions of the app.

— WaBetaInfo
Previously, users would have to link their account with the web version through a QR code. However, they can now easily link the account with their phone number. 

Users will find a new option when attempting to link a new device. They can link a device with their "primary account phone number" and a "one-time code generated by WhatsApp Web". 

For that, you need to open WhatsApp Web on the desktop device you wish to link and then select the "link with phone number" option.

"After entering your phone number along with your country, you should be prompted with an 8-character code that you need to enter into WhatsApp after receiving a notification," the WhatsApp watcher added. 

This feature is very useful and some users could not login through a QR code as their cameras were not working. This feature would allow anyone to connect with WhatsApp Web. 

The feature is only compatible with WhatsApp Web and users cannot link their WhatsApp account to a secondary mobile device with the phone number.

