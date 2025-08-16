 
Geo News

Pakistan's recently launched remote sensing satellite becomes operational

Satellite to deliver high-quality imaging capabilities and will bolster disaster management efforts

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2025

An illustration showing Suparco remote sensing satellite in orbit. — Suparco
An illustration showing Suparco' remote sensing satellite in orbit. — Suparco 

KARACHI: The recently launched remote sensing satellite has become operational following its successful deployment in the space after being launched by the China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre last month.

"The satellite has established stable contact with ground stations and begun capturing and transmitting high-resolution imagery, greatly enhancing data availability and reliability for various national sectors," read the statement issued by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

The satellite, it added, will deliver high-quality imaging capabilities to support a wide range of applications, revolutionising urban planning, infrastructure development, and regional planning by monitoring urban expansion and growth trends.

Furthermore, it will strengthen disaster management efforts through timely data for early warnings and rapid response to floods, landslides, earthquakes, and other hazards, while also aiding environmental protection by tracking glacier recession, deforestation, and climate change indicators. 

The country's second remote sensing satellite after PRSS-1, will enhance agricultural productivity through precision farming, mapping of crop patterns, and improved water resource management, thereby contributing to food security.

In addition, it will play a strategic role in national development projects such as the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by mapping transportation networks, identifying geohazard risks, and facilitating efficient resource allocation.

"Collectively, these capabilities will not only improve decision-making across multiple sectors but also promote sustainable socio-economic development and strengthen Pakistan’s technological autonomy," remarked Suparco.

'Musk and xAI are censoring me', claims chatbot Grok after Gaza comments
'Musk and xAI are censoring me', claims chatbot Grok after Gaza comments
Perplexity AI offers $34.5bn for Google's Chrome in antitrust shadow
Perplexity AI offers $34.5bn for Google's Chrome in antitrust shadow
Musk says xAI to take legal action against Apple over App Store rankings
Musk says xAI to take legal action against Apple over App Store rankings
Four astronauts splash down off California after five months on ISS
Four astronauts splash down off California after five months on ISS
Five astronauts leave space station for trip back to Earth
Five astronauts leave space station for trip back to Earth
Pakistan clinch two gold, one silver medals at Asian Science Camp
Pakistan clinch two gold, one silver medals at Asian Science Camp
Apple iPad Air M3 sees record price drop in major retail sale
Apple iPad Air M3 sees record price drop in major retail sale
OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT-5 free for all users
OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT-5 free for all users