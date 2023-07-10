 
menu menu menu

This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will continue to entertain the audience together as This Morning bosses have confirmed their job despite their 'strained relationship'.

The Mail on Sunday first reported on the duo's difficulties with some executives on the under-fire ITV programme, following the Phillip Schofield scandal, worried the two may have to start hosting episodes apart.

But Alison, 48, and Dermot 50, who usually front This Morning on Fridays and school holidays will now cover Holly Willoughby's summer break beginning on Monday.

In a statement to MailOnline show bosses said: 'Alison and Dermot will be hosting together all of next week as, from Monday, Holly will be on a usual and planned break over the summer'.

It comes after sources revealed that Alison was no longer as close as she was to Holly. The pair is tipped to be the main presenting duo when the programme begins its new season in September.


More From Entertainment:

Madonna seen in public for the first time following her hospitalisation video

Madonna seen in public for the first time following her hospitalisation
Sofia Vergara achieves a MASSIVE milestone on Instagram

Sofia Vergara achieves a MASSIVE milestone on Instagram
Caitlyn Jenner approves of daughter Kendall Jenner’s new beau Bad Bunny

Caitlyn Jenner approves of daughter Kendall Jenner’s new beau Bad Bunny
‘All My Children’ star Jeffery Carlson passes away at age 48

‘All My Children’ star Jeffery Carlson passes away at age 48

Janet Jackson achieves another milestone

Janet Jackson achieves another milestone

Margot Robbie debuts gorgeous ‘iconic doll’ look for star-studded LA premiere video

Margot Robbie debuts gorgeous ‘iconic doll’ look for star-studded LA premiere
Meghan Markle could land Whitney Houston role in 'The Bodyguard' sequel

Meghan Markle could land Whitney Houston role in 'The Bodyguard' sequel
Beyonce’s mum falls victim to harrowing burglary at home

Beyonce’s mum falls victim to harrowing burglary at home
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could sell film rights to Spare

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could sell film rights to Spare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no plans to ditch royal titles?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no plans to ditch royal titles?
Jeffrey Epstein wanted Prince Andrew to take over 'advisory business' before death video

Jeffrey Epstein wanted Prince Andrew to take over 'advisory business' before death
Kate Middleton wants to 'blend in', become popular amongst Britons: Expert video

Kate Middleton wants to 'blend in', become popular amongst Britons: Expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's business of 'trashing royal family' not running well?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's business of 'trashing royal family' not running well?
Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency
Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie

Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie
Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby

Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby
Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans

Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave