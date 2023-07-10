This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will continue to entertain the audience together as This Morning bosses have confirmed their job despite their 'strained relationship'.

The Mail on Sunday first reported on the duo's difficulties with some executives on the under-fire ITV programme, following the Phillip Schofield scandal, worried the two may have to start hosting episodes apart.

But Alison, 48, and Dermot 50, who usually front This Morning on Fridays and school holidays will now cover Holly Willoughby's summer break beginning on Monday.

In a statement to MailOnline show bosses said: 'Alison and Dermot will be hosting together all of next week as, from Monday, Holly will be on a usual and planned break over the summer'.

It comes after sources revealed that Alison was no longer as close as she was to Holly. The pair is tipped to be the main presenting duo when the programme begins its new season in September.



