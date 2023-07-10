Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis

A man of Asian descent was recently detained by UAE's Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes after a video of him went viral on social media, in which he was showing off huge stacks of money in a luxury car showroom in UAE.



The man has been accused of "abusing the internet" by posting the video, which UAE authorities claim to stir up public opinion and harm public interest.

Moreover, the Asian expat was also charged with publishing content contrary to the country's "approved media standards" and disrespecting Emirati society.

The move came after the UAE Attorney General's Office examined a video of the defendant.

In said video, the man wearing an Emirati dress and a face mask walks into a luxury car showroom and begins to flaunt his money.

Behind him, two people carry what appears to be a large sum of money.

The man demands that expensive cars be shown to him, tossing bundles of cash to employees as tips.

Throughout the video, the man arrogantly displays no value for money and presents Emirati citizens similarly.

During the investigation, the Public Prosecution summoned the car showroom owner in the video.

Furthermore, the Public Prosecution has urged social media users in the country to observe caution regarding the content they upload, adding that they should keep legal and ethical regulations in mind.

The prosecution further advised citizens to avoid putting on content that was amoral on harmful to society.