 
menu menu menu

Heavy rains in India kill more than 20

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

People wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 8, 2023.
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 8, 2023. 

  • Schools in New Delhi closed after heavy rains in national capital.
  • Floods and landslides cause most casualties in multiple states.
  • Rescue personnel evacuate people trapped in houses.

At least 22 people were reported dead as the torrential monsoon rains lashed northern India, causing landslides and flash floods in the region, authorities and local media said on Monday.

New Delhi schools were closed considering the threat posed by the heavy rains, while people in the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were advised not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily.

The casualties from floods and landslides were reported from the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, as well as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

In the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, flash floods over the weekend brought down a bridge and swept away several hutments. Authorities used helicopters to rescue people stranded on roads and bridges because of the rain, footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.

Streets across the northern states, including in Punjab, Delhi and Uttarakhand were flooded. In some areas, rescue personnel used rubber rafts to rescue people stranded inside their homes, local media said.

"Please stay inside your homes because more heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in an appeal on social media late on Sunday.

Many districts in Himachal Pradesh received a month’s rainfall in a day at the weekend, said a senior weather department official.

Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have received 112%, 100% and 70% more rainfall than average so far in the current monsoon season that started on June 1, according to the department.

More From World:

At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands

At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands
Top BBC host calls teen after explicit images scandal

Top BBC host calls teen after explicit images scandal
British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin suing CNN for 'racial discrimination, unfair dismissal'

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin suing CNN for 'racial discrimination, unfair dismissal'
Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis

Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis
Saudi Arabia, Israel ‘are long way from normalisation’: US President Biden

Saudi Arabia, Israel ‘are long way from normalisation’: US President Biden
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in several North Carolina counties

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in several North Carolina counties
Shooting in Cleveland, Ohio leaves 9 people injured; suspect on loose

Shooting in Cleveland, Ohio leaves 9 people injured; suspect on loose
US drone strikes in Syria kill key Daesh leader, says Centcom

US drone strikes in Syria kill key Daesh leader, says Centcom
Ukraine urged not to use US cluster bombs

Ukraine urged not to use US cluster bombs
One dead, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

One dead, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

Scooter shooting in New York kills one, injures three

Scooter shooting in New York kills one, injures three
North Korea joins South Korea, China in disapproving Fukushima water release decision

North Korea joins South Korea, China in disapproving Fukushima water release decision
WATCH: President Biden spotted on Delaware beach, sunbathing with Jill, granddaughter video

WATCH: President Biden spotted on Delaware beach, sunbathing with Jill, granddaughter
'Incompetent, corrupt': Donald Trump castigates Joe Biden

'Incompetent, corrupt': Donald Trump castigates Joe Biden
WATCH: Donald Trump attracts applause from energetic crowd at UFC video

WATCH: Donald Trump attracts applause from energetic crowd at UFC

Plane crash in Riverside, Southern California leaves 6 people dead

Plane crash in Riverside, Southern California leaves 6 people dead
UK teen explicit images scandal: Fresh allegations surface against BBC presenter

UK teen explicit images scandal: Fresh allegations surface against BBC presenter
US and China must communicate clearly on disagreements: Yellen

US and China must communicate clearly on disagreements: Yellen