Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see ‘reality has come calling’

The consequences of not ‘pulling through’ with promises of ‘reality coming a calling’ has been brought against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Accusations regarding the lack of any ‘real content’ being produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been brought to light by Daniela Elser.

She started the entire conversation off by noting how shocking it is that despite “years of big announcements about deals filled with zeros, that would supposedly see the couple churn out reams of content, that would entertain and inform and heal the sick, reality has come calling.”

According to News.com.au, “reality is not happy,” Ms Elser also went on to note, before adding, “Not happy that their ideas were several football fields past ludicrous into bonkers territory and not happy that their attitude towards hard work would seem to be about as enthusiastic as Princess Anne’s towards v*****.”

“Just when you think things are bad for Montecito’s most famous titled emigrèes, well, up pops worse,” she also added.

“Because now, Harry and Meghan have been labelled by both leading business and entertainment publications as ‘flops’,” Ms Elser also added before signing off.