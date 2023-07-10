Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr., the iconic Ironman character, has recently shared some astonishing pictures with cast members of the upcoming film Oppenheimer.

The star-studded pictures include Downey himself with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Cillian Murphy.

Adding an element of surprise in one of the pictures, Krasinski was seen photobombing the group.

The picture saw the cast sitting against the backdrop of the New York City skyline.

The post on Instagram was captioned as "Linking up with my Oppenheimer cast mates"

He hinted about the potential cameo of Krasinski saying, "Wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb, or might there be a surprise cameo???"

The photo saw an NYC pizza box on the table hinting that the stars spent a chill weekend enjoying themselves with Pizza and beer across the iconic location of the NYC skyline, reports Mid-day.



Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section and were most thrilled by the potential cameo of Krasinski in the film.

Brittany Broski expressed surprise over Cillian smiling in the photo saying, "I am crying! How did you get Cillian to smile!"

John Krasinski wrote, "Jazz Hands." Dammit Jim, you kept from us!

The movie Oppenheimer is generating a lot of buzz and is set for release in the United States on July 21, 2023.

The movie is about the Father of the nuclear bomb, nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and is based on the book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.