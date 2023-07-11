 
menu menu menu

Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Woman reacts as police stand beside her amid clashes in Indian state of West Bengal. — Times of India
Woman reacts as police stand beside her amid clashes in Indian state of West Bengal. — Times of India

  • State election commission received reports of 10 deaths.
  • Media reports put the toll higher in ongoing clashes. 
  • BJP leader terms state administration's failure in curbing violence.

KOLKATA: Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 10 lives over the weekend, disrupting the ongoing election in the state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party aims to clinch power following their defeat in 2021.

As a result of the clashes between political rivals that obstructed the rural governing council elections, around 700 voting booths were set to reopen on Monday, according to Nilanjan Shandilya, an official from the state election commission.

Since the announcement of polls on June 8, sporadic violence has gripped the eastern Indian state. As per media reports, incidents such as political rivals shooting at each other, the throwing of crude bombs at voters, and the obstruction of access to voting booths have remained prevalent.

The state election commission has received reports of 10 deaths during Saturday's voting, Shandilya said.

Media reports put the toll higher. The Indian Express daily said there had been at least 20 election-related deaths as of Monday. State police declined to comment on the fatalities.

Political violence has long dogged the industrial state of West Bengal, which for years was a communist stronghold until the current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) party rose to power in 2011.

The TMC currently has a majority in the rural council, called panchayats, but faces a challenge from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which is seeking to make inroads after losing the state assembly elections there in 2021.

"Political opponents did not have anything to offer to counter our development initiatives. That's why they unleashed violence against our party workers," said Shantanu Sen, a spokesperson for the TMC.

Dilip Ghosh, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said the state government had failed to maintain security. "The state administration has totally failed to contain violence and bloodshed," he said.

More From World:

Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support

Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support
BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'

BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'
‘Europe heatwave killed over 60,000 in record-breaking 2022 summer’

‘Europe heatwave killed over 60,000 in record-breaking 2022 summer’
India defence ministry permits to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France

India defence ministry permits to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France

Scandal-struck BBC presenter under tons of peer pressure to resign

Scandal-struck BBC presenter under tons of peer pressure to resign
Police attempt to keep a lid on officers who killed Pakistan-born Canadian national

Police attempt to keep a lid on officers who killed Pakistan-born Canadian national
'Traitors': Chinese female economists under fire for talking to Janet Yellen

'Traitors': Chinese female economists under fire for talking to Janet Yellen
Paedo punished: Larry Nassar, molester of hundreds of girl gymnasts, stabbed in prison

Paedo punished: Larry Nassar, molester of hundreds of girl gymnasts, stabbed in prison
President Erdogan links Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey’s EU membership

President Erdogan links Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey’s EU membership
Israeli forces kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank hostilities continue

Israeli forces kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank hostilities continue
17-year-old Canadian questioned in Japan for ‘defacing’ Unesco-listed temple

17-year-old Canadian questioned in Japan for ‘defacing’ Unesco-listed temple
Western leaders gather in Lithuania expressing solidarity with Ukraine

Western leaders gather in Lithuania expressing solidarity with Ukraine
Biden levels with King Charles, PM Sunak before heading to Nato moot

Biden levels with King Charles, PM Sunak before heading to Nato moot
Roy Herron, former Tennessee legislator, dies in jet ski accident

Roy Herron, former Tennessee legislator, dies in jet ski accident

Exiled Prigozhin met President Putin in Kremlin after failed mutiny

Exiled Prigozhin met President Putin in Kremlin after failed mutiny
One dead, several missing as Japan braces for 'heaviest rain ever'

One dead, several missing as Japan braces for 'heaviest rain ever'
Emergency declared as heavy New York flooding kills 1

Emergency declared as heavy New York flooding kills 1
Children among 6 killed in China kindergarten stabbing

Children among 6 killed in China kindergarten stabbing