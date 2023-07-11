 
menu menu menu

BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

People arrive and depart from Broadcasting House, the headquarters of the BBC, in London Britain July 2, 2015. — Reuters
People arrive and depart from Broadcasting House, the headquarters of the BBC, in London Britain July 2, 2015. — Reuters

With media houses airing and publishing news about a BBC presenter at the heart of the "sex pics" scandal, the name of the said person is not known to people — and they might not even know it anytime soon.

Some Members of Parliament in Britain threatened to release the name of the BBC presenter as the controversy gained momentum.

But, in response to the threats, Government minister Mel Stride said he would use Parliamentary privilege to name the BBC presenter.

Parliamentary privilege gives MPs and peers unrestricted free speech in their debating chambers — meaning they can name names without fear of being sued.

British media has been gripped in recent days by a report in The Sun newspaper that cited the young person's mother as saying a BBC presenter paid the now 20-year-old 35,000 pounds ($44,828) for photos over three years beginning when they were 17.

The Work and Pensions Secretary told LBC radio: "I think everybody has to take their own decision on this one.

"I can only tell you what I would do, which is that I would not be naming anybody in the House of Commons.

"Parliamentary privilege is a very special and privileged thing, and it should be used very, very sparingly.

"My own view is that, regarding the BBC situation, not enough is known yet by the outside world of absolutely what has been going on here."

As the pressure mounts on BBC to expedite the probe into the 'sex pics scandal', the UK broadcaster has refused to give a timeline, saying it's "impossible" to predict a timescale.

"You've got to make sure that it is thorough, that you are being absolutely fair to the employee concerned but equally time is of the essence," HR advisor Dulcie Swanston told the British state media.

"So, I really feel for the people who are doing this because they are doing this with an additional pressure.

"Believe me, when I've done investigations like this they are hard enough without the additional pressure of being scrutinised by people who actually don't have the expertise to scrutinise it."

Allegations that an unnamed BBC presenter paid a young person to pose for explicit photos are "rubbish", a lawyer acting for the young person has told the broadcaster in a letter.

The lawyer said the young person sent a denial to the Sun newspaper on Friday evening, when it first published the allegation, saying there was "no truth" to it, the BBC said.

More From World:

Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead

Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead
France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday

France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday
Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011

Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011
Can US, China mend ties? Janet Yellen comes up with surprising answer

Can US, China mend ties? Janet Yellen comes up with surprising answer
Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support

Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support
BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'

BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'
‘Europe heatwave killed over 60,000 in record-breaking 2022 summer’

‘Europe heatwave killed over 60,000 in record-breaking 2022 summer’
India defence ministry permits to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France

India defence ministry permits to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France

Scandal-struck BBC presenter under tons of peer pressure to resign

Scandal-struck BBC presenter under tons of peer pressure to resign
Police attempt to keep a lid on officers who killed Pakistan-born Canadian national

Police attempt to keep a lid on officers who killed Pakistan-born Canadian national
'Traitors': Chinese female economists under fire for talking to Janet Yellen

'Traitors': Chinese female economists under fire for talking to Janet Yellen
Paedo punished: Larry Nassar, molester of hundreds of girl gymnasts, stabbed in prison

Paedo punished: Larry Nassar, molester of hundreds of girl gymnasts, stabbed in prison
President Erdogan links Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey’s EU membership

President Erdogan links Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey’s EU membership
Israeli forces kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank hostilities continue

Israeli forces kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank hostilities continue
17-year-old Canadian questioned in Japan for ‘defacing’ Unesco-listed temple

17-year-old Canadian questioned in Japan for ‘defacing’ Unesco-listed temple
Western leaders gather in Lithuania expressing solidarity with Ukraine

Western leaders gather in Lithuania expressing solidarity with Ukraine
Biden levels with King Charles, PM Sunak before heading to Nato moot

Biden levels with King Charles, PM Sunak before heading to Nato moot
Roy Herron, former Tennessee legislator, dies in jet ski accident

Roy Herron, former Tennessee legislator, dies in jet ski accident