 
menu menu menu

BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

A British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) logo is seen on a building in White City, London October 17, 2007. — Reuters
A British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) logo is seen on a building in White City, London October 17, 2007. — Reuters

The BBC presenter at the heart of the "sex pics" scandal has made a significant move by hiring a top law firm, The Daily Telegraph reported, as the controversy sparks global outcry.

The BBC star has reportedly hired a specialist privacy and media lawyers at a renowned law firm in the UK — Harbottle & Lewis.

The firm recruited by the presenter is purportedly used by the Royal Family.

A leading UK-based law firm, Harbottle & Lewis focuses on the Private Client and Technology, Media and Entertainment sectors.

According to the firm, they have a wide range of clients, including start-ups and multinational companies.

"Our clients range from start-ups to multinational companies, from household names to private individuals and their family offices. For over 60 years, we have acted for some of the most creative, talented and successful people, businesses and corporates across all of their legal needs," the firm's website states.

Some of the services the firm provides include commercial litigation, investments, joint ventures, venture capital funds and angel investors, data protection and data privacy, and defamation and privacy.

The scandal

Allegations against an unnamed presenter surfaced last week after reports claimed that an unidentified top-rated TV star paid over £35,000 for sexually explicit pictures of the teenager three years ago, when they were 17 years old.

The mother of the alleged recipient blames the presenter for her child's addiction to crack cocaine.

While BBC has refused to publicly name the presenter, international pressure on the broadcasting service is high.

The presenter was suspended on Sunday following the claims; however, the UK broadcaster has refused to give a timeline, saying it's “impossible” to predict a timescale.

More From World:

North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone

North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone
Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans

Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans
BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?

BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?
When will BBC's internal probe into 'sex pics scandal' conclude?

When will BBC's internal probe into 'sex pics scandal' conclude?
Nearly 40 people dead as torrential rains continue to pound India

Nearly 40 people dead as torrential rains continue to pound India
Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead

Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead
France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday

France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday
Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011

Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011
Can US, China mend ties? Janet Yellen comes up with surprising answer

Can US, China mend ties? Janet Yellen comes up with surprising answer
Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support

Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support
BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'

BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'
‘Europe heatwave killed over 60,000 in record-breaking 2022 summer’

‘Europe heatwave killed over 60,000 in record-breaking 2022 summer’
India defence ministry permits to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France

India defence ministry permits to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France

Scandal-struck BBC presenter under tons of peer pressure to resign

Scandal-struck BBC presenter under tons of peer pressure to resign
Police attempt to keep a lid on officers who killed Pakistan-born Canadian national

Police attempt to keep a lid on officers who killed Pakistan-born Canadian national
'Traitors': Chinese female economists under fire for talking to Janet Yellen

'Traitors': Chinese female economists under fire for talking to Janet Yellen
Paedo punished: Larry Nassar, molester of hundreds of girl gymnasts, stabbed in prison

Paedo punished: Larry Nassar, molester of hundreds of girl gymnasts, stabbed in prison
President Erdogan links Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey’s EU membership

President Erdogan links Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey’s EU membership