BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move

The BBC presenter at the heart of the "sex pics" scandal has made a significant move by hiring a top law firm, The Daily Telegraph reported, as the controversy sparks global outcry.

The BBC star has reportedly hired a specialist privacy and media lawyers at a renowned law firm in the UK — Harbottle & Lewis.

The firm recruited by the presenter is purportedly used by the Royal Family.

A leading UK-based law firm, Harbottle & Lewis focuses on the Private Client and Technology, Media and Entertainment sectors.

According to the firm, they have a wide range of clients, including start-ups and multinational companies.

"Our clients range from start-ups to multinational companies, from household names to private individuals and their family offices. For over 60 years, we have acted for some of the most creative, talented and successful people, businesses and corporates across all of their legal needs," the firm's website states.

Some of the services the firm provides include commercial litigation, investments, joint ventures, venture capital funds and angel investors, data protection and data privacy, and defamation and privacy.

The scandal

Allegations against an unnamed presenter surfaced last week after reports claimed that an unidentified top-rated TV star paid over £35,000 for sexually explicit pictures of the teenager three years ago, when they were 17 years old.

The mother of the alleged recipient blames the presenter for her child's addiction to crack cocaine.

While BBC has refused to publicly name the presenter, international pressure on the broadcasting service is high.

The presenter was suspended on Sunday following the claims; however, the UK broadcaster has refused to give a timeline, saying it's “impossible” to predict a timescale.