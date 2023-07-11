Rainn Wilson ‘mostly unhappy’ while working in The Office: Here’s why

Rainn Wilson has recently explained why he wasn’t happy while working in The Office.



Speaking on latest episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Wilson, who starred as Dunder Mifflin salesman Dwight Schrute in the show for nine seasons, explained, “When I was in The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn’t enough.”

The actor confessed, “I’m realising now, like, I’m on a hit show, Emmy nominated every year, making lots of money, working with Steve Carell and Jenna Fisher and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig.”

“I’m on one of the great TV shows. People love it. I wasn’t enjoying it. I was thinking about, ‘Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can’t have a movie career? Why don’t I have this development deal?’” stated Wilson.

The actor continued, “When I was on The Office, I was clutching and grasping at, okay, I was making hundreds of thousands. I wanted millions, and I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star.”

“It was never enough. Humans have lived for hundreds of thousands of years, and ‘never enough’ has helped us as a species,” he added.