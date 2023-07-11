Greta Gerwig addresses failed Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan’s cameo in Barbie

Greta Gerwig has recently revealed she planned to work with Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan again in the Barbie movie but that ultimately didn’t happen.



In a new interview with CinemaBled, Gerwig shared she wanted Chalamet and Ronan to do cameo in the new movie after working with both stars in Lady Bird and Little Women.

“Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because [Saoirse] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it’s brilliant,” explained Gerwig.

The movie-maker continued, “But it was going to be a specialty cameo.”

“I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed,” remarked the actor.

The movie director said, “I love them so much.”

“But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom,” added Gerwig.

Meanwhile, Chalamet is lately seen in musical movie as Willy Wonka in Wonka and filming Dune: Part Two, while Ronan is occupied producing her first film titled The Outrun.

Earlier in September 2022, Ronan spoke to PEOPLE on not working in Barbie, “I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were filming there.”

“There was a whole character I was going to play – another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it,” added Ronan.