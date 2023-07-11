Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke

People went on to compare Cara Delevingne's behaviour at the British Grand Prix to singer Sam Ryder

Cara Delevingne showed off her chic style as she arrived at Wimbledon alongside her partner Minke. The model and actress is still facing intense backlash over her awkward interview moment at the British Grand Prix.

She combined a beige jacket with black leather trousers while she shared a sweet kiss with her partner in the stands. The outing comes after she was slammed on Twitter for “snubbing” Martin Brundle, the motorsports icon, at the major event.

Alongside showing off her affection for Minke, she displayed a range of reactions while sitting alongside Sienna Miller. Cara and Minke have managed to stay on the down low ever since they revealed that they were together the previous year.

Cara proudly displayed her laid-back style as she paired her tan blazer with a black top along with a pair of chunky boots, shades and finally a black and white shoulder bag. Her hair was swept back as she went for a light makeup look to let her features shine.

People went on to compare Cara’s behaviour at the Grand Prix to singer Sam Ryder with one user writing: “Sam Ryder there being everything a celeb on an F1 grid should be, rather than everything Cara Delevingne wasn't. #f1 #GrandPrix #SilverstoneGP.”