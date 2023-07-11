 
menu menu menu

K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Joohoney shared a handwritten letter on July 11 on his fan cafe to announce the major decision
Joohoney shared a handwritten letter on July 11 on his fan cafe to announce the major decision

K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney has revealed he will be enlisting for mandatory military service on July 24. He shared a handwritten letter on July 11 on his fan cafe to announce the major decision.

He expressed his worry about sharing the news as he was unsure what would be the right time to do so. He also admitted that he was worried about the fans getting upset at their Monsta X concert.

“I’ve been contemplating when would be the best time to tell you. I’m actually quite worried about how MONBEBE will feel since there’s not much time left. Even as I write this, I worry a lot. Because of this worry, I’ve thought about it a lot… Above all, I wanted MONBEBE to see me and enjoy themselves, smiling and being happy at the fan concert. And I wanted to do the same for you. That’s why I’m sharing this news today.”


He reassured his fans that his enlistment wasn’t the end of the story and that he would attempt to return cooler than he is. “I’ll come back and show you an even more awesome side of me. As I mentioned earlier, I consider this time our comma. Instead of a period, it’s a brief moment of continuity leading to the next.”

He expressed his gratitude to his fans, writing: “Thanks to MONBEBE, I gain a lot of energy and feel free when I hear your voices singing along with me. I watched myself progress and had a self-monologue saying, “Don’t worry,” and “You will be happy,” and I wanted to tell myself and MONBEBE that I want each day to be better than yesterday. Don’t forget the passionate days we sweated together and the passionate days we spent together. If you forget those memories, I’ll going to be really sad… Got it? I’ll come back and show you an even more awesome side of me.”

More From Entertainment:

Rami Malek gets cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek gets cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton
'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return video

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return
Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence

Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence
Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters video

K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters
Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns video

Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’ video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’
Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke

Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke
Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story

Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story
Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée

Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée
Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend

Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend
‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant

‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant
Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film

Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film
Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’

Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’
Robert Downey Jr reflects on his ‘baffling’ relationship with public

Robert Downey Jr reflects on his ‘baffling’ relationship with public
Beyonce dazzles on stage during her Renaissance tour in mesh diamond-embellished dress

Beyonce dazzles on stage during her Renaissance tour in mesh diamond-embellished dress
Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’ video

Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’