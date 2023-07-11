K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24

Joohoney shared a handwritten letter on July 11 on his fan cafe to announce the major decision

K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney has revealed he will be enlisting for mandatory military service on July 24. He shared a handwritten letter on July 11 on his fan cafe to announce the major decision.

He expressed his worry about sharing the news as he was unsure what would be the right time to do so. He also admitted that he was worried about the fans getting upset at their Monsta X concert.

“I’ve been contemplating when would be the best time to tell you. I’m actually quite worried about how MONBEBE will feel since there’s not much time left. Even as I write this, I worry a lot. Because of this worry, I’ve thought about it a lot… Above all, I wanted MONBEBE to see me and enjoy themselves, smiling and being happy at the fan concert. And I wanted to do the same for you. That’s why I’m sharing this news today.”





He reassured his fans that his enlistment wasn’t the end of the story and that he would attempt to return cooler than he is. “I’ll come back and show you an even more awesome side of me. As I mentioned earlier, I consider this time our comma. Instead of a period, it’s a brief moment of continuity leading to the next.”

He expressed his gratitude to his fans, writing: “Thanks to MONBEBE, I gain a lot of energy and feel free when I hear your voices singing along with me. I watched myself progress and had a self-monologue saying, “Don’t worry,” and “You will be happy,” and I wanted to tell myself and MONBEBE that I want each day to be better than yesterday. Don’t forget the passionate days we sweated together and the passionate days we spent together. If you forget those memories, I’ll going to be really sad… Got it? I’ll come back and show you an even more awesome side of me.”