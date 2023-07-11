 
People-to-people bond a key to sustainable Sino-Pak relation: SAPM Malik

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

|July 11, 2023

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik attends event of screening of a short documentary on July 11, 2023. — Provided by the reporter
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik on Tuesday emphasised the need to foster a people-to-people bond between Pakistan and China besides continuing state-level engagements and embarking upon various projects especially under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). 

His comments came during an event of screening of a short documentary film titled "Threads of Friendship: A Chinese Girl's Adventure in Pakistan" at the Aiwan-e-Quaid which he attended as a chief guest. 

The documentary was a joint venture of the China Media Group (CMG) and 101 Friends of China — an Islamabad-based strategic think tank. 

While congratulating Chinese journalist Noreen, Fahad Gohar, FGM Enterprises and 101 Friends of China for producing this iconic masterpiece, SAPM Malik said: “Noreen’s work is reminiscent of the intrinsic value of a deep-rooted people-to-people interaction that serves as a key to enhance the core Sino-Pak relations, including cultural, social and economic ties." 

Malik said Pakistan had always valued its friendship with China, adding that the country's tourism sector carries a huge potential that must be tapped which has been reflected in the documentary. 

Commenting on the concepts of “iron brotherhood” and “all weather friendships” between the two countries, he reiterated the resolve to enhance day-to-day interactions of people of our country with their Chinese counterparts that would leave a long-lasting impact on coming generations of this region who would learn to respect, acknowledge and value their mutual cultural and social nuances.

A certificate was also presented to Noreen in recognition of her great work.

