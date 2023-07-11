Heat-related issues at Ed Sheeran's Pittsburgh show leave 17 hospitalized

Seventeen individuals were taken to the hospital on Saturday after seeking medical assistance during Ed Sheeran's concert in Pittsburgh.

According to Cara Cruz, Pittsburgh's Public Safety information officer, the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS personnel received a total of 37 service calls during the Ed Sheeran concert, resulting in 17 hospital transports. Cruz provided this information in a press release issued on Sunday.

The majority of the hospital transports were due to heat-related problems, some falls, one seizure, and two cases of cardiac arrest.

The two cardiac arrest incidents involved a worker who was involved in dismantling the concert setup inside the stadium and a paramedic from an external agency who was leaving Acrisure Stadium.

According to the Weather Channel, temperatures in Pittsburgh reached a high of 72 degrees during the day and dropped to a low of 62 degrees. By the end of the night, humidity had reached 92%, as reported by World Weather.