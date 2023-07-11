Leonardo DiCaprio joins threads to share 'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest celebrity who has joined Threads. Taking to the newly-launched app, the actor shared a trailer for his upcoming movie.

He posted the trailer on Threads five days after sharing it on Twitter.

The trailer for the "Killers of the Flower Moon" was his first post on the Twitter's rival app.

Directed by acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon," was one of the most-anticipated premieres of this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The film is based on the best-selling book of the same name, about a series of murders under suspicious circumstances that target the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" sees Scorsese team up with two of his muses, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro - who stars in Scorsese's only Palme d'Or winner, 1976's "Taxi Driver."

The film is set to release in October 2023.