Britney Spears announces release date of her highly anticipated memoir

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Pop star Britney Spears has revealed that her much-awaited memoir will hit the shelves this fall, two years after being freed from a strict conservatorship.

Spears, who lived nearly 14 years under a controversial legal arrangement that barred her from managing her own life and finances, took to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce the release date of her book.

The singer also shared a message to her fans, saying: "It's coming, My Story on my Terms at Last.  Are You Ready?"

The singer's highly anticipated book "The Woman In Me" is set for publication on October 24, after Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired it.

The singer's publisher weighed in on Spears' tell-all memoir, saying it is "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

"Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears's groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love -- and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last," the publisher added.

Spears rose to prominence in her teens on hits like "...Baby One More Time," becoming one of the world's reigning pop stars at the turn of the millennium. 

Spears has married her boyfriend Sam Asghari and collaborated on a song with Elton John after being released from conservatorship, which began in 2008 and ended in November 2021.

