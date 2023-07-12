 
menu menu menu

'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Oppenheimer and Barbie are going to release on July 21
'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' are going to release on July 21

Oppenheimer will witness a clash with Margot Robbie’s Barbie in theatres on July 21; apparently the clash has made director Christopher Nolan upset.

Nolan, who is going to release his next big film after Tenet, has however, kept his silence and has been polite on the film’s press tours, but the filmmaker has expressed his feelings in private spaces.

As per an insider, the Dark Night director has been displeased by the fact that both ambitious films Oppenheimer and Barbie are going to release worldwide on the same day.

Nolan is upset from Warner Bros. for making this decision. However, the internationally acclaimed studios did try to release Barbie sometime after Oppenheimer. But reportedly, Warner Bros. won’t surrender.

If the sources are to be believed and if they are correct, then there is a slight chance that there is a rift going on between the studio and the filmmaker.

Oppenheimer is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer’s creation of atomic bombs. It stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role. Meanwhile, it also features Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Hartnett and others, reports Comicbook.

On the other hand, Barbie features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles. 

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik finally spills beans about his departure from 'One Direction'

Zayn Malik finally spills beans about his departure from 'One Direction'
‘Super: Legacy’ ropes in Nathan Fillion as the new Green Lantern

‘Super: Legacy’ ropes in Nathan Fillion as the new Green Lantern
Brad Pitt receives support from Ines De Ramon amid legal war with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt receives support from Ines De Ramon amid legal war with Angelina Jolie

Sukihana 'abnormal' behaviour leaves Twitter in shock

Sukihana 'abnormal' behaviour leaves Twitter in shock

'Wonka' would earn Chocolate Factory author blessings

'Wonka' would earn Chocolate Factory author blessings

Britney Spears new book is a perfect 'storm in waiting'

Britney Spears new book is a perfect 'storm in waiting'
Billie Eilish transforms into Barbie for new music video

Billie Eilish transforms into Barbie for new music video
Shakira, Lewis Hamilton get cozy in secret night out after British Grand Prix

Shakira, Lewis Hamilton get cozy in secret night out after British Grand Prix
Why Kanye West sticks to Bianca Censori? The 'secret' out

Why Kanye West sticks to Bianca Censori? The 'secret' out
Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood and being a role model for daughter Khai

Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood and being a role model for daughter Khai
Sarah Ferguson delights fans with latest post amid cancer treatment

Sarah Ferguson delights fans with latest post amid cancer treatment
Royal family's secret place to enjoy parties revealed

Royal family's secret place to enjoy parties revealed
When Zendaya lost her cool at pregnancy rumours with Tom Holland

When Zendaya lost her cool at pregnancy rumours with Tom Holland
'Oppenheimer' premieres in Paris to rave reviews

'Oppenheimer' premieres in Paris to rave reviews
Johnny Depp saves homes from foreclosure with $10 million loan

Johnny Depp saves homes from foreclosure with $10 million loan
'Ahsoka' new trailer out but how many episodes in season 1?

'Ahsoka' new trailer out but how many episodes in season 1?
Jimmy Weldon, voice of 'Duck Yakky Doodle,' passes away at 99

Jimmy Weldon, voice of 'Duck Yakky Doodle,' passes away at 99
Stephen Hough makes hilarious comments after being Knighted by King Charles

Stephen Hough makes hilarious comments after being Knighted by King Charles