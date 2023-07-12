'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?

'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' are going to release on July 21

Oppenheimer will witness a clash with Margot Robbie’s Barbie in theatres on July 21; apparently the clash has made director Christopher Nolan upset.

Nolan, who is going to release his next big film after Tenet, has however, kept his silence and has been polite on the film’s press tours, but the filmmaker has expressed his feelings in private spaces.

As per an insider, the Dark Night director has been displeased by the fact that both ambitious films Oppenheimer and Barbie are going to release worldwide on the same day.

Nolan is upset from Warner Bros. for making this decision. However, the internationally acclaimed studios did try to release Barbie sometime after Oppenheimer. But reportedly, Warner Bros. won’t surrender.

If the sources are to be believed and if they are correct, then there is a slight chance that there is a rift going on between the studio and the filmmaker.

Oppenheimer is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer’s creation of atomic bombs. It stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role. Meanwhile, it also features Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Hartnett and others, reports Comicbook.

On the other hand, Barbie features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles.