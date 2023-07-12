 
Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon

Emily Blunt and Matt Damon are all set to collaborate in Oppenheimer
Emily Blunt recently shared the kind of equation she and her husband John Krasinski share with close friend and neighbour Matt Damon.

In conversation with Bruce Bozzi on podcast, Table for Two, Emily revealed being good friends with Oppenheimer co-star Matt and his wife Luciana Barroso. 

She revealed: "We're like some weird commune.” She also spoke about living in close proximity with her industry friend.

While talking about sharing a neigbourbhood with the Jason Bourne actor, the Edge of tomorrow actress shared: "Like I don't ever see Matt Damon not in his slippers anymore, you know. He’s just always in his slippers. I haven't seen him in regular shoes in a long time."

"That's because we live in the same building, so we just pop down to see each other”, stated he 40-year-old actress.

Emily believes that the kind of friendship she has with Matt that is something very rarely seen in the entertainment industry.

"You can love someone on a film but whether it's lasting or not is another thing, whether it extends past this insular experience on a film, is a whole other level of friendship," she added

"You have such accelerated friendships with people on a movie, it's absurd how much you share. Matt is just the most easygoing, beautiful person. Lucy is even more beautiful – sorry, Matt”, Emily mentioned.

Emily Blunt and Matt Damon are all set to collaborate in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Oppenheimer, reports People.

