Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’

File Footage

Margot Robbie has been so influenced with her role in her most talked about film Barbie that she wants to start her family after playing “much-loved children’s icon.”

As reported by Closer Magazine, The Wolf of Wall Street star wants to have kids with husband Tom Ackerley after wrapping up the promotional tour of the Greta Gerwig directorial.

The publication claimed that playing Barbie made her take a trip down memory lane where she met her childhood self which eventually made her open to the idea of having her own kids.

“Margot wants kids and once her commitments with Barbie are out of the way, they are looking at getting things rolling before her next big project kicks in,” the source said.

Noting how “in-demand” the actor is at the moment, the source shared that she will try to manage her career in a way where she could focus on being a mother simultaneously with acting.

Sharing a glimpse of Margot Robbie’s low-key lifestyle with the British film producer, the insider said, “When the cameras stop rolling, Margot takes off her movie star and producer hat and becomes quite a traditional wife.”

“She feels extremely grateful to have Tom by her side keeping her grounded and she loves the secret normal routine they keep as a couple amid all the craziness of Hollywood,” the source added.

“They’re in a great place and, having worked through everything, they feel like they’re ready to start a family,” the source noted.

Revealing what influenced her to have her own family, the outlet shared, “Playing a much-loved children’s icon has brought back memories of her own childhood and it has sparked feelings for her of what life will be like when she has the joy of her own kids running around.”

“She avoids putting any pressure on herself about it, but she’s been starting to feel that after Barbie is released it’ll be a good time for her and Tom to give it a try,” the insider said, adding that Robbie knows she is “ready for it.”