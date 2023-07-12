Dasu terror attack 'mastermind' killed in Afghanistan

Rescue workers and onlookers gather around a wreck after a bus plunged into a ravine following a bomb explosion in Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14, 2021. — AFP

Nine Chinese nationals were killed in 2021 Dasu terror attack.

Probe revealed attack involved nexus between RAW and Afghan NDS.

ATC convicted two terrorists for involvement in attack.

The mastermind of the deadly Dasu attack, a notorious Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader, has been killed in the Kunar region of Afghanistan, it emerged on Wednesday.

At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project Project (DHPP), were killed in an explosion on July 14, 2021.

A probe into the incident revealed that it was an act of terrorism involving the nexus between India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS).



Following the explosion, the Chinese firm working on the project stopped working on the site citing “security concerns” and laid off all but the most essential Pakistani workers.

However, the company later withdrew the notification and the work on the project was resumed after a few months.



In November 2022, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) handed down the death sentence on 13 counts to each of the two men arrested in the DHPP terrorist attack case.

The court also imposed Rs40 million fine on the two convicted terrorists, besides awarding them a total of around 800 years of imprisonment; including life imprisonment.

The Foreign Office welcomed the verdict saying the decision demonstrated Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism.

"[...] the proactive investigation, prosecution and judgment in this case have once again demonstrated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism."