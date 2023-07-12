 
menu menu menu

Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Jack Fincham has shared his huge regret amid This Morning chaos as he confessed that he will be 'forever' sorry for not turning up for an interview on the show after a boozy night out.

The former Love Island star, 32, was memorably a no-show on the ITV daytime talk show in 2019 after getting 'over-excited' at the boozy Celebs Go Dating wrap party.

He issued a grovelling apology at the time and has now reflected on the mistake, admitting he is still trying to come back from his 'idiotic' error four years later.

Jack, who won the fourth season of Love Island with Dani Dyer in 2018, had been working with This Morning doing their competitions before his awkward no-show.

Speaking about the incident on the Under The Surface podcast, by Original Penguin X Campaign Against Living Miserably, Jack told how he will 'forever' regret it.

He said: 'I made some right idiotic decisions after [Love Island]. Not turning up for This Morning, which is like the holy grail of ITV. I'm still forever sorry for that.

Jack went on to tell how things went pear-shaped when he went to sleep after a boozy night out and forgot to set his alarm, meaning he slept through his interview.

He said: 'The call time was 5am and I've gone to bed drunk and obviously not set my alarm, I woke to loads of missed calls and it was eight or nine o-clock by the time I've got up so the slot has gone, and I remember they were just so angry.

'I was so apologetic but that messed up for me, I'm still trying to come up from that now.'

'I'm a different person to that now, just thinking about what I'm doing. I've only ever learnt the hard way, unfortunately,' he added.

Jack said that ITV had given him and his Love Island co-stars a lesson about 'what not to do' after leaving the show, but shared his regret that he 'didn't listen' to the advice

Back in 2019, Jack issued a grovelling apology after failing to show up for his interview on This Morning alongside Lauren Goodger to promote Celebs Go Dating.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report

Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report
Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’

Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis
Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news
Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws video

Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws
Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out

Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out
Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’ video

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’
Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’
Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture
Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’ video

Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’
Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca

Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca
Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’ video

Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’
Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch video

Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch
Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness

Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness
Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation

Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation
Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news video

Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news