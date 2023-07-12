Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos

Jack Fincham has shared his huge regret amid This Morning chaos as he confessed that he will be 'forever' sorry for not turning up for an interview on the show after a boozy night out.

The former Love Island star, 32, was memorably a no-show on the ITV daytime talk show in 2019 after getting 'over-excited' at the boozy Celebs Go Dating wrap party.

He issued a grovelling apology at the time and has now reflected on the mistake, admitting he is still trying to come back from his 'idiotic' error four years later.

Jack, who won the fourth season of Love Island with Dani Dyer in 2018, had been working with This Morning doing their competitions before his awkward no-show.

Speaking about the incident on the Under The Surface podcast, by Original Penguin X Campaign Against Living Miserably, Jack told how he will 'forever' regret it.

He said: 'I made some right idiotic decisions after [Love Island]. Not turning up for This Morning, which is like the holy grail of ITV. I'm still forever sorry for that.

Jack went on to tell how things went pear-shaped when he went to sleep after a boozy night out and forgot to set his alarm, meaning he slept through his interview.

He said: 'The call time was 5am and I've gone to bed drunk and obviously not set my alarm, I woke to loads of missed calls and it was eight or nine o-clock by the time I've got up so the slot has gone, and I remember they were just so angry.

'I was so apologetic but that messed up for me, I'm still trying to come up from that now.'

'I'm a different person to that now, just thinking about what I'm doing. I've only ever learnt the hard way, unfortunately,' he added.

Jack said that ITV had given him and his Love Island co-stars a lesson about 'what not to do' after leaving the show, but shared his regret that he 'didn't listen' to the advice

Back in 2019, Jack issued a grovelling apology after failing to show up for his interview on This Morning alongside Lauren Goodger to promote Celebs Go Dating.



